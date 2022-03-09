 
 

Inside Duchess Camilla's Run-In With Her Depicter on 'The Crown'

The wife of Prince Charles meets actress and Oscar-winning director Emerald Fennell, who portrayed her in season 3 and season 4 of Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown'.

AceShowbiz - Duchess Camilla had a rather surprising encounter on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8. The wife of Prince Charles met actress Emerald Fennell, who portrayed her on Netflix's royal drama "The Crown".

While the TV series is a little bit controversial with its depiction of the British royal family members, there seemed to be no hard feelings between the two. In some photos from the event, they could be seen engaged in a pleasant conversation as they both were smiling.

In an interview, Emerald said that it's "so far, so good." The 36-year-old Oscar winner joked at the Clarence House event, "I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower - but so far, so good. [Camilla] has been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace."

She went on to say, "It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because, you know, she does so much for so many particularly female charities."

The Queen Consort hopeful also sang praises for Emerald in a speech during the bash. "For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over," she said of the "Promising Young Woman" director/writer. "So, Emerald, be prepared!"

Emerald played Camilla in season 3 and season 4 of the series. Actress Olivia Williams is set to play the older Camilla in upcoming seasons 5 and 6. The last two installments will cover the royal family's tenure from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Also starring in the upcoming seasons are Dominic West as Prince Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. They are joined by Elizabeth Debicki, who will be portraying Princess Diana.

