Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Moved by Video of Ukrainian Girl Singing 'Let It Go' in Bomb Shelter

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The viral video, which has been viewed over 15 million times, also draws response from the song's composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez as well as 'Frozen' Broadway stars Caissie Levy and Samantha Barks.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - A video of a Ukrainian girl singing "Let It Go" while hiding in a bomb shelter has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, including Idina Menzel and Josh Gad. After the video went viral, the two stars of "Frozen (2013)" where the song was featured gave a shout-out to the young girl.

"We see you," Idina, who voiced Elsa in the movie, tweeted along with a clip of the girl singing. "We really, really see you," she added, followed by two heart emojis, one blue and one yellow, to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Josh, who voiced Olaf the snowman, said his heart was "overwhelmed" as he felt "helpless" seeing Ukrainian children. "My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people," he wrote. "I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless."

The song's composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, meanwhile, dubbed the girl in the video "Little Girl with the beautiful voice" and described the way she sung it as a "magic trick." She gushed, "My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it," before encouraging her, "Keep singing! We are listening!"

Broadway stars have also responded to the video. Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Elsa in "Frozen" on Broadway, commented, "Too beautiful for words." Samantha Barks, who currently plays Elsa on the West End, chimed in, "My heart breaks for Ukraine, the spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people is incredible."

Meanwhile, "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill and singer Imelda May invited Amelia to sing with them on stage when she was able to. Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko also responded, saying, "The courage of the children in shelters is mindblowing."

The original video was uploaded to Facebook on March 3 by Marta Smekhova, who said the exchanges took place among those in hiding. In the video, the girl sang in Russian that translates to, "I'm not afraid of anything anymore."

According to Marta, the young girl, named Amelia, has a passion for music and came across as "sociable" and "talkative." She shared in the post, "She told me that she loves to sing" and the young girl also whispered that she "dreams of singing on a big stage in front of an audience."

Marta said she had encouraged the girl to sing with the permission of her mother. "From her first word in the bomb shelter, there was complete silence. … Everyone put down what they were doing and listened to the song," she recalled.

She then switched to Russian when directing her message to Russians. "Look, Russians, against whom you are fighting," she wrote. "Our children radiate light, and even in a damp dark basement it does not fade, but flares up even brighter!"

The video is no longer available on Facebook, but it has been reposted on Twitter, where it has been viewed over 15 million times.