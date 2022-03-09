Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

WENN/Instar Celebrity

While some online users applaud the rapper/Yeezy designer for his creativity, other people suggest the emcee see a therapist to deal with his mental health issues.

Mar 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has sparked concern with his latest social media post. Many rushed to the comment section to urge the rapper to seek professional help after he wrote a poem about being "dead."

"No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/ And only people that would talk to me were in my head," the Yeezy designer first wrote in the poem. "No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/ Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead."

"They ran through my account like the sign said free bread. But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD," Ye added. "My kids would dance for me in a home I once led. But kids see ghosts and didn't know I was DEAD."

The "Donda" artist ended his poem by suggesting that he was murdered in the scenario. "I found out one day at the newsstand in [purgatory] there was a front page article of my murderers story," he concluded.

In the caption of the post, Ye penned, "I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I've contributed to the planet." He continued. But I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry."

Many praised Ye for his writing. Some others, however, found the piece disturbing as they urged him to seek help. One person in particular opined, "I think he needs psychiatric evaluation." Another commented, "He need to seek help."

"Kanye needs a therapist not IG. You allowed to cry & have feelings. You are not allowed to harass and cyber bully your ex because she left you for her own mental peace of mind," one user chimed in. "You are not allowed to use your platform to threaten a man for dating your ex and calling it art."

Ye himself recently got dragged on social media after sharing a new music video for "Eazy", his collaboration with The Game. In the visuals, he is seen kidnapping a claymation man who resembles Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, before burying the comedian alive.