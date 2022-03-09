Russell Westbrook Defends Wife Who Claims She Has Received Death Threats Over Basketball Games

Instagram Celebrity

The 33-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player speaks out after his wife Nina Earl reveals on Twitter that she's 'being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games.'

AceShowbiz - Russell Westbrook made sure that his wife Nina Earl always has his support. The Los Angeles Lakers player came to his spouse's defense after she claimed she has been receiving death threats over basketball games.

"I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she's feeling," the 33-year-old said during a recent post-game press conference. "When it comes to basketball, I don't mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue."

Russell said he won't let anyone shame his last name because he realized how proud his son was of it. "Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son... And the teacher told me, 'Noah, he's so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, 'I'm Westbrook,' " he recalled.

"And I kind of sat there in shock," the NBA star continued. "And it hit me, like, 'Damn. I can no longer allow people-for example, Westbrick-to me, is now shaming my name.' "

This arrived after Nina claimed that she's "being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games." She went on to note in the Monday, March 7 tweet, "I'm having obscenity's and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you're expressing your 'truth', it's hard for me to get on board with that."

"As far as my husband goes, he is his own person. I don't need to defend him. I love and support him through all of the unwarranted hate and negativity that he receives," she added. "I speak up and share my experience and knowledge for those who do not have a voice."

"My hope is that the amazing and talented players that come after him don't have to be subjected to this type of shaming, name-calling, and public scrutiny for playing the game that they love," Nina concluded.