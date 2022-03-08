 
 

DaBaby Off the Hook After Lawmakers Toss His 2021 Gun Case

While he might be off the hook in the case, the 'ROCKSTAR' rapper still needs to fight DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, in court following their February 10 altercation.

AceShowbiz - One of DaBaBy's legal issues has been sorted out. The "Red Light Green Light" spitter is reportedly off the hook in his 2021 gun case after his charges get dismissed.

For the record, the "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker was arrested last January while shopping in Beverly Hills with his crew. He was taken into custody after police allegedly found a handgun inside his car.

However, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney has tossed the case due to a lack of evidence. Speaking about the dismissal, DaBaby's lawyer told the outlet, "We've been 100 [percent] confident in Mr. Kirk's innocence since the day of this incident and are appreciative that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has made a similar determination."

While it might be great news for DaBaby, he's still facing another legal issue involving DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills. Brandon, who is also a rapper, has been suing the Grammy nominee for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence following their massive brawl that took place at Corbin Bowl on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana on February 10.

In the lawsuit, Brandon claimed he was walking by DaBaby in the bowling alley when the emcee suddenly attacked him. Noting that he didn't fight back, he claimed that he suffered severe injury, pain and "psychological damage" in the wake of the altercation.

In response, DaBaby's lawyer accused Brandon of trying to make easy money with the lawsuit. "It is offensive that this alleged victim threatened and instigated violence and has now used this incident to make a quick money grab," Drew Findling stated.

As for DaBaby, he once again addressed the incident when appearing on "The Breakfast Club". Admitting that that he's "still scared of that situation now," he added, "I heard it was gonna be rough for me, so I don't wanna speak on that. N***a might pop up downstairs."

"I stayed away from L.A. for some months behind that, too," the 30-year-old, who shares a baby daughter with DaniLeigh, went on saying. "I sure hope I don't gotta run into him again."

