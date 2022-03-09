 
 

Kanye West Appears to Show Support for Kim Kardashian's Ex-Bestie Larsa Pippen

It's surprising to see the rapper showing some love to Larsa when the latter previously blamed him for the demise of her friendship with the SKIMS founder.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly sent subtle support to Kim Kardashian's ex-best friend Larsa Pippen. Internet sleuths caught wind of the rapper liking a sexy Instagram photo of the reality TV star.

In the said picture, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star could be seen rocking a black corset and see-through lace undies. Kanye's eyebrow-raising social media activity arrived just days after Kim liked a tweet raving about her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The timing aside, it was surprising to see Kanye showing some love to Larsa when the latter previously claimed that it was Kanye who should be blamed for the demise of her friendship with Kim.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that kinda had something to do with it,' " Larsa said during a November 2020 appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I got my own s**t."

Larsa doubled down on the statement on "The Real Housewives of Miami". "I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," the reality star said in a confessional interview that aired back in February.

"I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened," she continued at the time.

