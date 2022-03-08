'Naked and Afraid' Makes TV History by Featuring First Nude Trans Woman on TV

Discovery TV

Each episode of the Discovery Channel series sees two strangers, generally a man and a woman, being dropped off in the wilderness with no food, water, gear or clothes.

AceShowbiz - "Naked and Afraid" made TV history in the Sunday night, March 6 episode. In the said episode, a Florida veteran became the first-ever transgender woman to be completely naked on a TV show.

"People like me don't get chosen for things like this," Terra said on the Discovery Channel series, which took place in Zambia, Africa. She was assigned a male gender at birth but began transitioning four years ago because she had "always felt female" growing up.

As she bow-hunted her whole life and served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, Terra lasted the duration although she couldn't not find much food. Despite that, the harsh experience was nothing compared to the serious challenges she faced during her gender transition.

"Transitioning is the hardest thing I've ever done, but so worth it," Terra said. She has had her breasts augmented but has yet to undergo penile inversion vaginoplasty. She went on to say, "Things on the outside aren't what they are supposed to be at this point in my transgender transition. I do have breasts, and I do have the male genitalia still."

Terra admitted that she was concerned about how her male partner on the show would react. "When it comes to my partner, they're either gonna accept everything or they're gonna go off the deep end, and we're gonna see some bad s**t," she said. Thankfully, she didn't have to worry about it because a "conservative" South African farmer named Shaun welcomed Terra with open arms.

"Yeah, you're unique," Shaun said. "It is a bit of a shock to me, but we're all unique and special. I'm open-minded, and we're going to do this together. Don't worry, I've got your back."

Terra revealed that "hearing that is a big thing to [her]." She continued, "We're gonna do this, we're gonna be OK."