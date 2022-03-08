 
 

NFL Star Calvin Ridley Denies Having 'Gambling Problem' After Being Suspended for Betting on Games

Shortly after being suspended for the entire 2022 season for allegedly betting on games, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver insists that he doesn't have a 'gambling problem.'

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Calvin Ridley has spoken out after being suspended from the NFL for the entire 2022 season for allegedly betting on games. Taking to his social media platform, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver insisted that he doesn't have a "gambling problem."

Making use of his Twitter account on Monday, March 7, the 27-year-old athlete denied claims that he made any bet on games. "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem," he tweeted.

In a following Twitter post, Calvin went on to stress that he "couldn't even watch football at that point." Though so, the football player admitted that he "was wrong," writing, "I know I was wrong But I'm getting 1 year lol."

Calvin Ridley via Twitter

Calvin Ridley spoke out after being suspended from NFL for the entire 2022 season.

Continuing to defend himself, Calvin, who stepped away from the team five weeks into the season to focus on his mental health, tweeted, "If you know me you know my character." In a separate post on the blue-bird app, he promised, "Just gone be more healthy when I come back."

  See also...

Calvin Ridley via Twitter

Calvin Ridley defended himself following the suspension.

The NFL announced on Monday that Calvin will be suspended through the 2022 season after he reportedly bet on football games during a five-day period in late November while he was not with the team and away from the facility on the non-football illness list. The earliest Calvin can apply for reinstatement is on February 15, 2023, the league said.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success, and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league, than upholding the integrity of the game," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to Calvin. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction," Roger added in his statement. "In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

The Falcons also put out a statement regarding the matter. "We were first made aware of the league's investigation on February 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," the team said in a statement. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

