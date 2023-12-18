 

Ryan Reynolds Encourages Hugh Jackman to Go on 'Low-Key Dates' After Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Having been there for the 'Les Miserables' actor following his marital breakdown, the Deadpool depicter reportedly 'enjoys playing matchmaker' for his best friend.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds may next add cupid to his resume. The actor/businessman, who holds an ownership stake in Mint Mobile and is a co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., is reportedly playing matchmaker for his good pal Hugh Jackman following the latter's split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Canadian native has been supportive of the Australian hunk following the end of his marriage. As he wishes nothing but happiness for "The Greatest Showman" star, the "Free Guy" actor has reportedly encouraged his friend go on "low-key dates."

"Ryan has been there every step of the way with Hugh as he goes through his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness," a source told the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline.com). "He wants to see Hugh happy again and has even suggested setting him up on a few low-key dates."

The source allegedly close to Ryan added, "He enjoys playing matchmaker. He knows Hugh well and knows what will make him happy. Plus, Ryan has everyone's phone number!"

While Hugh remains amicable with Deborra-Lee despite their split, the 55-year-old was said to be "totally lost" without his estranged wife initially. He started to focus on reinventing himself as a newly single man and began to self-indulge for the first time in years.

The Wolverine depicter in the "X-Men" film series allegedly also threw himself in workouts. "He's going over the top with his workouts and buying state-of-the-art equipment," a source told the same outlet. "He's replacing his old wardrobe with hip designer duds and his metrosexual guy friends are turning him on to a stylist to help him with manscaping."

Hugh and Deborah-Lee, who married in 1996, announced their separation in September after over two decades of marriage. They have two adoptive kids, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and 18-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman.

