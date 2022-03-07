Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

WENN/https://kabaeva-alina.ru//IPA Celebrity

The Russian leader's Olympic gold gymnast girlfriend and their four young children are reportedly hiding 'in a very private and very secure' place in Switzerland while he wages a war on Ukraine.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vladimir Putin isn't taking risk when it comes to his family. The Russian leader has reportedly sent his lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children to Switzerland amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Page Six sources, the Olympic gold gymnast and her young children are currently hiding "in a very private and secure" place in the peaceful country while Russia is currently in a war which Putin started with the neighboring country.

"While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland," a source says of the Russian president's family, adding, "for now, at least."

"Alina has two young boys and twin girls with Putin who were born in Switzerland," another source claims of why they chose the country as their safe haven. "The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine she does also."

Putin was married to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva for over three decades, before their divorce was finalized in 2014. In 2008, Russian newspaper the Moskovsky Korrespondent reported that he had divorced Shkrebneva and was engaged to marry Kabaeva, but the story was denied and the newspaper was shut down afterward.

However, speculation about Putin's relationship with the former rhythmic gymnast continued to swirl. In 2013, he announced his marriage to Shkrebneva, with whom he shares two adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, was over. Meanwhile, it was reported that he may have married Shkrebneva in a private Russian Orthodox ceremony.

Putin has been notoriously private about his personal life. "I have a private life in which I do not permit interference. It must be respected," he once said. "I have always reacted negatively to those who with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies prowl into others' lives."