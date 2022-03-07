Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His 'Gothic' Wedding to Megan Fox

Instagram Celebrity

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper says that the South-Korean boyband has 'a better chance' of getting booked at his wedding than NSYNC.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has teased which boyband he'd book to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox. In a new interview, the "Bloody Valentine" rapper revealed that he wants BTS (Bangtan Boys) to perform at his big day.

The 31-year-old musician was asked by Ellen DeGeneres during her "Burning Questions" segment in the Monday, March 7 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about which boyband he would call to perform at his wedding. "Which boyband am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC," he said.

"But which boyband do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS," MGK went on saying. The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor further explained, "I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come."

Last month, MGK admitted that he found it "hard" to find a wedding venue that fits his "artistic" vision. When making an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the "Rap Devil" spitter told host James Corden that he's still "trying to find" a "gothic" location with a "red river" built for the occasion.

MGK popped the question to his soon-to-be wife on January 11 under a Banyan tree where they "fell in love" with each other. At the time, MGK and the "Transformers" beauty shared a video of the proposal which saw MGK getting down on one knee as the actress stood in shock with her hands over her mouth.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress then dropped to her knees and allowed MGK to place the engagement ring, which has an emerald cut into a teardrop and a diamond, on her finger. The lovebirds then wrapped their arms around one another and shared a kiss.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Megan captioned the sweet video at the time. She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

As for MGK, he wrote underneath the video, "Yes, in this life and every life." The musician went on saying, "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."