Spirit Awards 2022: Julia Fox Shows Skin, Andrew Garfield Serves Look on Red Carpet

Also bringing styles to the annual event is Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Stewart, who looks chic while gracing the red carpet in a white sequined top and pants from Chanel.

AceShowbiz - Celebrities flocked on the red carpet for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 6, the award-giving event saw stars, including Julia Fox, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and Michelle Yeoh, serving looks while gracing the red carpet.

For the event, Julia turned heads while donning an edgy black dress with a bra top. Further oozing sexiness, the "Uncut Gems" star's ensemble featured a huge hip cut-out. She completed her fierce look with a winged slick back of black eyeshadow and a silver snake bracelet.

Meanwhile, Kristen, who served as the honorary chair as well as a presenter for the event, looked chic in a white sequined top and pants from Chanel. The "Spencer" actress' top featured a black racing stripes down the sides and a black belt.

Also gracing the red carpet was Andrew. The "Tick Tick...BOOM!" actor arrived in impeccable style as he looked dapper in a purple blazer from Valentino. He matched the look with a pair of brown cut-out trousers. As for Daveed Diggs, he brought colors to the red carpet as he donned a bright colorful suit by Moschino.

Other stars showing their best styles at the event were Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Yeoh and Lily James. The "Fresh" star was stunning in a sexy, strappy black gown from Nensi Dojaka with a tulip shaped bust and a breezy semi-sheer skirt. As for Michelle, she opted for a chic look in a silver embroidery ensemble.

Lily donned a pink top featuring beautiful embroidery that she paired with high-waist black pants from Del Core Fall 2022 collection. Rosario Dawson was also one of the celebrities who hit the red carpet in style. The "Dopesick" actress wore a unique LBD with cool sculptural details and pops of neon green. She completed the look with black tights, pointed-toe pumps and dazzling diamonds from Chopard.

Hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, the 37th Independent Spirit Awards saw Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed "The Lost Daughter" winning big after nabbing the coveted Best Feature prize. See the full winners here.

