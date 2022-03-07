 
 

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Big at 2022 Spirit Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Big at 2022 Spirit Awards
Movie

The psychological drama, which marks Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, earns three awards including Best Feature, while 'Reservation Dogs' tops the TV winner list.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Lost Daughter" continues to find its place among some of the best films of 2021. The movie, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, was the biggest winner at the recently concluded 37th Independent Spirit Awards.

The psychological drama won the coveted Best Feature prize, edging out fellow nominees "A Chiara", "C'mon C'mon", "The Novice" and "Zola". It also helped Gyllenhaal earn two awards, for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Not going home empty handed, "Zola" nabbed two awards, including Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige and Best Editing for Joi McMillon. Paige became emotional when accepting the award, talking about the "impossible circumstances" of being human.

Admitting that she was "in shock," the first-time winner shared, "The day that I got nominated for this award, my grandmother passed away." The actress said her late grandmother always encouraged her to be in the moment. "Thank you so much for this and thank you, grandma. What a journey this life is," she added.

  See also...

The Best Male Lead went to Simon Rex of "Red Rocket", while "Passing" actress Ruth Negga and "CODA" actor Troy Kotsur grabbed the acting prizes in best supporting categories.

"Passing" bagged its second Spirit Award in Best Cinematography category for Edu Grau. "Drive My Car" was named Best International Film, while "7 Days" picked up Best First Feature.

At the ceremony, Film Independent also handed out several awards in TV categories. "Reservation Dogs" came out as the biggest TV winner with two, namely Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. Thuso Mbedu of "The Underground Railroad" and "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, meanwhile, snatched the acting awards.

The 2022 Spirit Awards was held on Sunday afternoon, March 6 and took place on the beach in Santa Monica. During their monologue, hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally criticized Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Full Movie and TV Winner List at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

You can share this post!

Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Britney Spears Details How Her Family 'Harmed' Her as She Returns to Vegas for First Time
Related Posts
Dakota Johnson Finds It 'Difficult' Filming Almost-Nude Scenes for 'The Lost Daughter'

Dakota Johnson Finds It 'Difficult' Filming Almost-Nude Scenes for 'The Lost Daughter'

'The Lost Daughter' and 'Squid Game' Score Top Accolades at 2021 Gotham Awards

'The Lost Daughter' and 'Squid Game' Score Top Accolades at 2021 Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Hall Lead Nominations for 2021 Gotham Awards With Directorial Debuts

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Hall Lead Nominations for 2021 Gotham Awards With Directorial Debuts

Olivia Colman to Star Opposite Peter Sarsgaard in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut

Olivia Colman to Star Opposite Peter Sarsgaard in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Debut

Most Read
Jack Harlow to Lead 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot After His First-Ever Screen Audition
Movie

Jack Harlow to Lead 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot After His First-Ever Screen Audition

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for 'I Am Legend' Sequel

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team Up for 'I Am Legend' Sequel

'Alien' to Be Resurrected With 'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez for Hulu

'Alien' to Be Resurrected With 'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez for Hulu

Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Taron Egerton 'Completely Fine' After Fainting During First Performance of His Play 'Cock'

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Big at 2022 Spirit Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Big at 2022 Spirit Awards