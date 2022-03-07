Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Wins Big at 2022 Spirit Awards

Movie

The psychological drama, which marks Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, earns three awards including Best Feature, while 'Reservation Dogs' tops the TV winner list.

AceShowbiz - "The Lost Daughter" continues to find its place among some of the best films of 2021. The movie, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, was the biggest winner at the recently concluded 37th Independent Spirit Awards.

The psychological drama won the coveted Best Feature prize, edging out fellow nominees "A Chiara", "C'mon C'mon", "The Novice" and "Zola". It also helped Gyllenhaal earn two awards, for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Not going home empty handed, "Zola" nabbed two awards, including Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige and Best Editing for Joi McMillon. Paige became emotional when accepting the award, talking about the "impossible circumstances" of being human.

Admitting that she was "in shock," the first-time winner shared, "The day that I got nominated for this award, my grandmother passed away." The actress said her late grandmother always encouraged her to be in the moment. "Thank you so much for this and thank you, grandma. What a journey this life is," she added.

The Best Male Lead went to Simon Rex of "Red Rocket", while "Passing" actress Ruth Negga and "CODA" actor Troy Kotsur grabbed the acting prizes in best supporting categories.

"Passing" bagged its second Spirit Award in Best Cinematography category for Edu Grau. "Drive My Car" was named Best International Film, while "7 Days" picked up Best First Feature.

At the ceremony, Film Independent also handed out several awards in TV categories. "Reservation Dogs" came out as the biggest TV winner with two, namely Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. Thuso Mbedu of "The Underground Railroad" and "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, meanwhile, snatched the acting awards.

The 2022 Spirit Awards was held on Sunday afternoon, March 6 and took place on the beach in Santa Monica. During their monologue, hosts Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally criticized Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

