'The Challenge' Star Cory Wharton 'Can't Wait' to Welcome 2nd Child With GF Taylor Selfridge

Instagram Celebrity

The expectant father, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Ryder with 'Teen Mom' co-star Cheyenne Floyd, shares the exciting news by posting family pictures on Instagram.

Mar 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cory Wharton is expecting another baby with Taylor Selfridge. Revealing that his girlfriend is pregnant with their second child together, "The Challenge" star said he can't wait to welcome the new bundle of joy.

The 31-year-old broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, March 5 by sharing some family pictures. In one of the snaps, his partner was seen holding their 23-month-old daughter Mila Mae in one arm. Meanwhile, his 4-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with "Teen Mom" co-star Cheyenne Floyd, helped to hold up the sonogram in front of Taylor's growing baby bump.

In the caption of the post, Cory wrote, "To the newest member of the family : June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family!" He then gushed, "I couldn't think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you're gonna do the same."

"Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched," he added. "I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I'm so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn't able to be around, and I feel like that's why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can't wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila."

Cory went on to share a sweet message to his partner, "Taylor, I don't know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have, but no seriously, I love you bby & I can't wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up." He then concluded his message, "I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me."