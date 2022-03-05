 
 

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

The 'Look at Me Now' crooner faces backlash online after he shares troublesome video on his social media platform following the sexual assault lawsuit against him.

  • Mar 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has landed in hot water. The "Go Crazy" hitmaker was slammed by social media critics after he posted a "wild" video of a man slapping a woman's butt amid sexual assault lawsuit against him.

On Friday, March 4, the 32-year-old RnB artist took to his Instagram Story to share a clip that saw a man slapping and grabbing a woman's butt several times while in a casino. The anonymous male then got very close to her body as he put his finger between her legs. Over the strange clip, the "Strip" crooner wrote, "BRUH," adding a flushed face emoji.

Shortly after, many social media users rushed to Twitter to express their disgust. "Chile….what the hellllll is on Chris Brown's IG story????" one person asked, with another adding, "Wtf is chris brown ig story im crying."

"Chris Brown Instagram story gone wildddd bruh," someone else wrote along with several crying emojis. Another critic penned, "I'm dead at Chris Brown IG Story," while a fifth chimed in, "Wtf is Chris brown posted on his instastory???"

Chris' troubling social media post came after he was sued by a woman for $20 million for allegedly sexually assaulting her in December of 2020 on a yacht parked at P. Diddy's Star Island home. The woman, who claimed to be a dancer and a model, claimed in court documents that once on the boat, Chris gave her a mixed drink that left her feeling "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness" and then began to make her feel "disoriented, physically unstable."

The woman then alleged that she "started to fall in and out of sleep" after being "drugged" until Chris reportedly led her to the bedroom. Inside the bedroom, Breezy allegedly removed the woman's bikini bottoms and started kissing her. The accuser said she begged him to stop, but he didn't listen to her and sexually assaulted her.

Responding to the shocking allegations, Chris insisted that it's a lie. "I hope yall see this pattern of [cap] whenever im releasing music or projects," he wrote in an Instagram Story in January, " 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls**t."

