 
 

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

The former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is being called out by social media critics for allegedly editing her selfies with 'The Martha Stewart Show' star and her mom Kris Jenner.

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is called out by social media critics once again for editing her pictures. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was slammed shortly after she uploaded photos with Martha Stewart, who looked unrecognizable.

On Wednesday, March 2, the 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram page to share a series of selfies with Martha and her mom Kris Jenner. In the three pictures, their complexion was noticeably blurred-out.

Khloe could be seen standing in the center while holding out the camera for Martha and Kris to get into the frame. The Good American founder wore a baby blue Dior tank top while her mom wore a sapphire blue coat over a white tank top. Meanwhile, Martha donned brown knitwear.

"My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48. Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She's ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she's bad a**!" Khloe captioned her post, praising the 80-year-old legendary businesswoman. "The Kardashians" star added, "She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain't no snitch. This is my kind of Queen. All Hail."

Upon learning of the smooth-looking skin, many online trolls believed that Khloe heavily altered the images before posting them to the photo-sharing app. "Dude these face tunes are so bad," one person commented.

"Wow they both had so much face work down they both look so unrecognizable," someone else opined. In the meantime, another social media critic said that Martha "looks 25 years younger."

A separate person added, "It really is quite hard to decide who has had the most work done, on their face…." An Instagram user even accused the trio of undergoing "a ton of plastic surgery," while another argued that Khloe "showed Martha how to Facetune."

Though Khloe has yet to address the controversy, Martha didn't seem to mind as she reposted Khloe's post on her Instagram page. "Wow! House call to @krisjenner and daughter @khloekardashian their new homes are so beautiful, the gardens lush, and the hospitality outstanding We had fun talking business and peacocks!" wrote "The Martha Stewart Show" star in the caption of her post.

