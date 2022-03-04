 
 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Urge Parents to 'Put Aside Their Hatred' for the Sake of Family

The 'Maleficent' actress and the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's children reportedly want their parents to stop fighting as they're 'wiping out all those happy memories.'

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids apparently have had enough of their parents' nasty divorce drama. If a new report is to be believed, the children of the Hollywood stars are urging their parents to "put aside their hatred" for the sake of the family.

"They're well aware that instead of things calming down, Brad and Angie despise each other more than ever," a source told OK! Magazine on Thursday, March 3. The so-called insider added, "They've pleaded with both of them to put aside their hatred, but it's falling on deaf ears."

The informant went on to talk about how Angelina and Brad's kids reacted to their parents' court battle over their winery. "Ironically, [Chateau Miraval] is where Brad and Angie tied the knot in 2014, and they had so many wonderful times there as a family," noted the insider. "The bigger irony, of course, is that by letting this fight consume them, they are wiping out all those happy memories for the kids."

"It's hard on the kids because they love their dad and want him to be happy, but they want Angelina to be happy too," the source added. "But they're old enough now to understand what's going on."

"Their parents are so caught up in this ugly divorce that they can't see how much they're hurting their kids and that's breaking their hearts," the insider continued. Though the informant then pointed out that the actors' kids, 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, have had enough, they "just wish their mom and dad would put weapons down and give each other a break."

Last month, Brad filed court documents against the "Maleficent" actress as she allegedly sold her interest in Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together in 2008, without his consent. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor also found out that she sold her interests to a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler.

In the paperwork, Brad stated that he's seeking an unspecified amount of damages. Not stopping there, the 58-year-old actor is also asking for the courts to declare that her sale of Nouvel, the company that owned her shares of Miraval, is null and void.

