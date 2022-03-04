Former Chargers Player Shane Olivea Dies at 40

Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The football community lost one of its stars. Former Los Angeles Chargers and Ohio State offensive tackle Shane Olivea has passed away at the age of 40. His death was announced by The Chargers on Thursday, March 3.

In a post on its blog, the team wrote, "The Chargers are saddened to learn that former offensive tackle Shane Olivea has passed away at the age of 40." It continued, "Olivea was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (No. 209 overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career at Ohio State. He played four seasons in San Diego, starting in 57 of 60 games played."

The statement added, "In 2006, Olivea was an integral piece of an offensive line that helped Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson break the NFL's single-season touchdown record. Olivea started all 16 games that season at right tackle."

The cause of Olivea's death has not been released, according to WBNS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio.

After catching wind of news regarding Olivea's death, friends and fans were quick to express their condolences on Twitter. "Woke to the sobering news that OhioStateFB lost a great one this morning. Shane Olivea passed last night," Bobby Carpenter, former NFL linebacker for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, wrote on the blue bird app.

The vice president of the NFL, Roman Oben, also mourned Olivea's death. Alongside photos of Olivea on the field in his Chargers uniform, he wrote, "Very sad to hear the news of my former teammate Shane Olivea. Praying for his family today."

Back in February 2018, Olivea was released by the Chargers following an addiction to prescription medication. After rehab, Olivea joined the New York Giants, but a back injury cut his time with the team short.

Olivea once told The Columbus Dispatch that he hoped to be a college coach and help other players from developing substance abuse disorders. Olivea later returned to Ohio State, the same school he played for from 2000 to 2003, where he completed his degree in sport industry at the age of 35.