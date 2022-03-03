Miley Cyrus Is 'Having Fun' With Her 'New' Low-Key Relationship With Maxx Morando

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' songstress is reportedly 'having a good time together' with her new boyfriend as they are 'still getting to know each other.'

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus apparently has moved on with a new man. If a new report is to be believed, the "Adore You" hitmaker is "having fun" with her "new" low-key relationship with Maxx Morando.

A source spilled to Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 2, "It's a new relationship. They're still getting to know each other at the moment." The so-called insider further detailed the "Hannah Montana" actress' new romance with the 23-year-old Lilly drummer, "They're having fun and have been spending a lot of time together."

The informant went on to add that the pair were "very compatible with each other" and have a lot in common in terms of music and their careers. The insider added, "They're exploring things and seeing where it goes."

A separate source informed Entertainment Tonight that Miley and Maxx "have been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship." The insider also explained that Miley "likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that."

Miley and Maxx were recently spotted getting in some quality time during their trip to Mexico. The twosome was also caught sharing a kiss in a private villa by the pool in Cabo San Lucas. The pair looked happy, as Maxx helped the "We Can't Stop" singer put her jacket over her all-black ensemble.

Prior to their romantic vacation, the couple was spotted getting cozy for the first time during the Gucci Love Parade last November. Their romance carried over into the new year, when Maxx was on hand to help Miley ring in 2022 in Miami, during "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", which she hosted with her friend, Pete Davidson.

Miley's romance with Maxx came after she and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth ended their relationship in 2019. In 2020, it's reported that the divorce kicked off a huge year of changes, which included a brief relationship with Cody Simpson, as well as her sobriety that influenced her career and other relationships.

"Miley's sobriety has made her very present in her relationship," a source said at the time, following her split with Cody. "Her decision to be sober has changed the way she thinks about life. She would describe herself as a believer in this new way of life and is looking to make sobriety a long-term lifestyle."