Benedict Cumberbatch Condemns Russia's 'Atrocity' Over Attack on Ukraine in Walk of Fame Speech
The 'Power of the Dog' actor calls for people to act instead of just having thoughts and prayers, saying, 'This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude.'

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Benedict Cumberbatch is making use of his platform to raise awareness about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Showing his support for the people of Ukraine, the actor condemned the "idiocy" of Russian government for launching the attack during his Walk of Fame speech.

"I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in the Ukraine," he said when accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, February 28, "and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."

The British actor called for people to act instead of just having thoughts and prayers. "But it's more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers," he urged. "We need to act, we need to go on to embassy websites, we need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities."

The 45-year-old went on making his plea, "We can't stand back anymore. This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. We need to act, and there are things you can do. You can support organizations. You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organizations. You can pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognize anything that you can do to help. It is possible, so I urge people to do that on this day."

Earlier in his speech, Benedict paid tribute to his late sister Tracy, who passed away last year. "I want to mention my sister who we lost last year," he said. "She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying."

The "Sherlock" star continued, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you're looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."

Benedict was feted by Kevin Feige and J. J. Abrams at the ceremony. He was joined by his wife Sophie Hunter at the event, which was attended by his "The Power of the Dog" co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee.

