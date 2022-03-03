 
 

Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life

Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life
Instagram/WENN
Celebrity

When asked if she's found a new man following her split from the 'Gold Digger' rapper, the 'Uncut Gems' star says that she simply doesn't have time to date right now.

  • Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox's romance with Kanye West may be short-lived, but it apparently has a big impact on the actress' life. In a new interview, Julia reveals that her time with the rapper is actually the "best thing" that happened in her life.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Julia told Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith while attending "The Batman" premiere in New York on Tuesday, March 1. She went on to liken dating Kanye to "hitting a reset button" because it "brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

When asked if she's found a new man following her split from the "Gold Digger" rapper, the "Uncut Gems" star said that she simply doesn't have time to date right now. "I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," she explained. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now." Additionally, Julia said that she and the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian remain friends.

  See also...

Julia and Ye's whirlwind romance started after they first met at a New Year's Eve party in Miami. They were later spotted on another date at Carbone.

Their romance didn't last long as they split earlier this year. Confirming the breakup, Julia wrote on Instagram Stories in February, "the media would love to paint a picture of a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE."

She went on write, "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!"

Kanye, who is currently in the divorce process from Kim, is now dating Kim look-alike and model Chaney Jones.

You can share this post!

Marilyn Manson Vows to Share More Facts After Suing Evan Rachel Wood Over Sexual Abuse Claims
Related Posts
Julia Fox Smiles in First Outing Since Kanye West Split, Denies Crying Over Breakup

Julia Fox Smiles in First Outing Since Kanye West Split, Denies Crying Over Breakup

Julia Fox Blasts Tabloid for Attacking Her Look Amid Kanye West Breakup Rumors

Julia Fox Blasts Tabloid for Attacking Her Look Amid Kanye West Breakup Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Claims She Told Kanye West About What Happened Between Her and Drake

Julia Fox Claims She Told Kanye West About What Happened Between Her and Drake

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight

Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight