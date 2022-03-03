Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was 'Best Thing' in Her Life

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox's romance with Kanye West may be short-lived, but it apparently has a big impact on the actress' life. In a new interview, Julia reveals that her time with the rapper is actually the "best thing" that happened in her life.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Julia told Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith while attending "The Batman" premiere in New York on Tuesday, March 1. She went on to liken dating Kanye to "hitting a reset button" because it "brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

When asked if she's found a new man following her split from the "Gold Digger" rapper, the "Uncut Gems" star said that she simply doesn't have time to date right now. "I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," she explained. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now." Additionally, Julia said that she and the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian remain friends.

Julia and Ye's whirlwind romance started after they first met at a New Year's Eve party in Miami. They were later spotted on another date at Carbone.

Their romance didn't last long as they split earlier this year. Confirming the breakup, Julia wrote on Instagram Stories in February, "the media would love to paint a picture of a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE."

She went on write, "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!"

Kanye, who is currently in the divorce process from Kim, is now dating Kim look-alike and model Chaney Jones.