Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing
  • Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his and estranged wife Kim Kardashian's court hearing on Wednesday, March 2, there's reportedly a change in Kanye West's legal team. According to TMZ, the rapper fired his latest lawyer, Chris Melcher.

The publication claimed that Ye's decision came after their relationship "became extremely difficult" including a breakdown in communication. He allegedly kept changing his mind as one day, he wanted to settle things with Kim and others, he wanted to put up a fight.

For the replacement, Ye reportedly has now hired attorney Samantha Spector. She recently represented Nicole Young for her high-profile divorce from Dr. Dre.

That aside, it was also said that Kanye's lawyers argued over the validity of their prenup, which was brought up as part of her plea to restore her status as single. According to TMZ, the "Donda" artist's lawyers claimed in new legal docs that prenups in California are presumed invalid.

"California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid," hi's lawyers claimed in his filing. "The presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case so no ratification has occurred."

However, Ye previously never said that his agreement with Kim was invalid. Additionally, California's law requires one of the spouses to challenge the prenuptial agreement for it to be presumed invalid which Ye hasn't done yet. Even if he's planning to do so, the "Gold Digger" rapper has to prove that the agreement was "unconscionable."

The report also noted that Kanye had a lawyer representing him when he signed the prenuptial agreement. It suggested that the prenup wasn't involuntary.

In Kim's February 23 filing to retain her single status, the TV star said, "I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

She also claimed that Ye's Instagram posts caused her "emotional distress." The mother of four argued that delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and accused Kanye of attempting to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement." The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum believes the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.

