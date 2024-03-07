 

Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer

Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer
Instagram
TV

Even though the newly-released season 14 trailer for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' suggests otherwise, a source claims that fans shouldn't be worried about the couple's marriage.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Apparently there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' marriage. Even though the newly-released season 14 trailer for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" suggests otherwise, a source claims that the couple's marriage is doing just fine.

The insider close to the Bravo couple tells TMZ that Teresa and Luis "have never been better as a couple." The source, on the other hand, hints that another couple is hiding serious drama that is bound to be exposed.

The report arrives after Bravo released "RHONJ" season 14 trailer on Wednesday, March 6. The trailer centered on Teresa's private life as some cast members accused Luis of financially ruining Teresa. At one point in the two-minute footage, Danielle Cabral could be seen telling co-star and Teresa's estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga that Teresa was "distraught" because of her marriage. "Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm," she said.

  Editors' Pick

Dolores Catania echoed the sentiment during a conversation with Jennifer Aydin. "She is not doing great," Dolores shared. Jennifer agreed as she claimed that "every time" she talks to Teresa, "her stomach is in knots."

The trailer also featured Margaret Joseph discussing Teresa and Luis' financial problem with her husband over the phone. "Louie pissed her money away," she noted. Later, John Fuda, the husband of newcomer Rachel Fuda, was seen getting into an argument with the couple during dinner. "When I need my money laundered I'll call you!" John yelled while storming off.

Before the trailer ended, Teresa and Luis, who tied the knot in 2022, were seen arguing when the latter shared his desire to work things out between them. "I want it to be better," he told his wife before she cut him off and said, "It's not going to be better." Luis then decided to walk away in frustration because Teresa kept refusing to "talk about it."

Season 14 of "RHONJ" premieres on May 5 on Bravo.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paula Abdul Accuses Nigel Lythgoe of Victim Shaming After He Disputes Sexual Assault Claims

Josh Allen Nearly Exposes Derriere in Wardrobe Malfunction During Date With Hailee Steinfeld
Related Posts
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Suffers 'Impacted Bowel' Due to Ozempic

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Suffers 'Impacted Bowel' Due to Ozempic

Fans Call for Jennifer Aydin Firing After 'RHONJ' Star Body-Shamed a Fan at BravoCon

Fans Call for Jennifer Aydin Firing After 'RHONJ' Star Body-Shamed a Fan at BravoCon

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation

'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Resume Filming After Suspension Due to Altercation

'RHONJ' Suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral After Physical Altercation

'RHONJ' Suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral After Physical Altercation

Latest News
Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music

Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Steely Dan Keyboardist Jim Beard After His Death
  • Mar 07, 2024

Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Steely Dan Keyboardist Jim Beard After His Death

Kodak Black Unveils First Photo and Name of Fourth Child, Confirms His Role in Delivery
  • Mar 07, 2024

Kodak Black Unveils First Photo and Name of Fourth Child, Confirms His Role in Delivery

Report: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Her Blessing
  • Mar 07, 2024

Report: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Her Blessing

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Sydney Zoo Date With Taylor Swift Despite PETA's Criticism
  • Mar 07, 2024

Travis Kelce Gushes Over Sydney Zoo Date With Taylor Swift Despite PETA's Criticism

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins
  • Mar 07, 2024

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Most Read
Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck
TV
  • 2024-03-06 08:52:15

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Joy Behar Pleads the Fifth When Asked to Address 'The View' Firing

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing