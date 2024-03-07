Teresa Giudice's Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is Just Fine Despite Explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 Trailer

Instagram TV

Even though the newly-released season 14 trailer for 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' suggests otherwise, a source claims that fans shouldn't be worried about the couple's marriage.

AceShowbiz - Apparently there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' marriage. Even though the newly-released season 14 trailer for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" suggests otherwise, a source claims that the couple's marriage is doing just fine.

The insider close to the Bravo couple tells TMZ that Teresa and Luis "have never been better as a couple." The source, on the other hand, hints that another couple is hiding serious drama that is bound to be exposed.

The report arrives after Bravo released "RHONJ" season 14 trailer on Wednesday, March 6. The trailer centered on Teresa's private life as some cast members accused Luis of financially ruining Teresa. At one point in the two-minute footage, Danielle Cabral could be seen telling co-star and Teresa's estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga that Teresa was "distraught" because of her marriage. "Teresa is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm," she said.

Dolores Catania echoed the sentiment during a conversation with Jennifer Aydin. "She is not doing great," Dolores shared. Jennifer agreed as she claimed that "every time" she talks to Teresa, "her stomach is in knots."

The trailer also featured Margaret Joseph discussing Teresa and Luis' financial problem with her husband over the phone. "Louie pissed her money away," she noted. Later, John Fuda, the husband of newcomer Rachel Fuda, was seen getting into an argument with the couple during dinner. "When I need my money laundered I'll call you!" John yelled while storming off.

Before the trailer ended, Teresa and Luis, who tied the knot in 2022, were seen arguing when the latter shared his desire to work things out between them. "I want it to be better," he told his wife before she cut him off and said, "It's not going to be better." Luis then decided to walk away in frustration because Teresa kept refusing to "talk about it."

Season 14 of "RHONJ" premieres on May 5 on Bravo.

