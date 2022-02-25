Ukraine President Praises Sean Penn's Courage as He Films Doc on Russian Invasion in the Country

WENN Celebrity

The 'Licorice Pizza' actor has arrived in Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he came to the country 'to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.'

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn is taking action amid the rage over Russian attack on Ukraine. The actor/filmmaker is currently in Ukraine to continue working on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault.

On Thursday, February 24, the "Milk" star landed in the capital to document the conflict. Following his arrival, he has visited the Office of the President to attend press briefings and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military.

In a statement released on the Office of the President of Ukraine's Facebook page, Penn was praised for his "courage." The translated statement read, "American actor and film director, Oscar winner Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine. The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine as a documentary filmmaker and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country."

"Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine," it continued. "Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty. This morning, the director visited the Office of the President and attended a press briefing by Iryna Vereshchuk, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the Head of State and Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. He talked to journalists, to our military, saw how we defend our country."

Penn also visited the country in late November to work on the project, which is produced by VICE Studios. At the time, he was pictured visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.

The double Oscar winner has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years and founded the non-profit disaster relief organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) in response to the 2010 earthquakes in Haiti.