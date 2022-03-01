The Game Claims Kanye West Did More for His Career in Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Done in Years

Instagram/WENN/Instar/Alberto Reyes Music

The 42-year-old Compton-born emcee, who signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment imprint back in 2003, recently collaborated with the 'Donda' artist on 'Eazy'.

AceShowbiz - The Game has made a bold statement during his appearance on "Drink Champs". In a teaser of his interview, the "How We Do" spitter claimed that Kanye West did more for his career in the last two weeks than Dr. Dre ever did.

"It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career," the 42-year-old told N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN in the clip shared on Instagram. It remains unclear what led him to make the statement.

The Game, who recently collaborated with Ye on "Eazy", signed with Dre's Aftermath Entertainment in 2003. His 2004 debut album "The Documentary" itself was executive produced by the "Still Dre" hitmaker.

Earlier this month, The Game shut down Wack 100's claim about him telling Jay-Z to "suck his d**k" prior to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Wack 100 initially declared, "That's why The Game wasn't on the shit [Halftime show]... Because Game told that n***a [Jay-Z] to suck his d**k like 18 hours ago," referring to "18 albums ago."

Setting the record straight, The Game wrote on Instagram, "I ain't had no conversation with nobody regarding Jay-Z and the Super Bowl he put together. I don't feel no way about no being included." He added in the February 19 post, "It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture."

The emcee, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, went on to elaborate in the caption, "I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me. My life & new album are both amazing & I'm in a great space creatively & artistically." He continued, "I'm in Miami to help Ye finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career."