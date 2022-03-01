'Bachelor' Recap: Clayton Echard Goes to Hometown Dates Before Eliminating One Woman

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - It's finally time for Hometown Dates. In the Monday, February 28 episode of "The Bachelor", leading man Clayton Echard visited the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies' lives.

He first went on a date with Susie where she told him that she's falling in love with him. She later took Clayton to learn jiu-jitsu before enjoying a picnic near the water.

Clayton then met Susie's mom Jean, dad Tom, sister Barbara and her best friend Lauren. Her dad, who got sick last year, then spent some time with Clayton and told him how special her daughter was. Susie's father also said that he saw something when they saw them together. As for Susie's mom, she asked Clayton if he loved Susie and he said that he had strong feelings for her. He added that love is sacred and he believed he would get there.

For the second date, Clayton headed to Denver, Colorado to meet Gabby and her family. Clayton and Gabby went hiking before arriving at a hot tub. Later, Clayton met Gabby's aunt Julie, uncle Rich, their daughter, her cousin and her grandfather John. Her father couldn't be there because of COVID-19.

John noticed that Gabby looked happy with Clayton. At one point, Gabby was surprised to find her father arriving in a car, though he couldn't get out of the car. He told Gabby that he's excited to be there even for a moment. Meanwhile, Clayton told Gabby that he felt like part of the family.

The next date was with Serene. She invited Clayton to a thrilling experience while walking across a tight rope obstacle course. They also had to jump down 80 feet.

Clayton was later welcomed by Serene's mom, brother and best friend. Her father wasn't there because her parents divorced when she was 2. Her brother asked Clayton if he loved Serene, and Clayton said that he hadn't said the L word to anyone. Meanwhile, Serene admitted to her mom that she was in love with Clayton.

Lastly, Clayton was in Clermont, Florida to meet Rachel and her family. Before meeting her family, they went kayaking. When he finally met the family, Rachel's dad was a little harsh at first. Her friend Nate and her dad were concerned if Clayton would hurt her.

It was later time for the Rose Ceremony. Clayton gave the first rose to Susie. He also presented the rose to Gabby and Rachel, meaning that Serene was sent home.