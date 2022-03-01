Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

In a new social media post, the WWE Hall of Famer announces that he has a new girlfriend named Sky and confirms that he's 'officially divorced' from his second wife.

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan makes it clear that he's already moved on. Taking to social media, the former professional wrestler announces that he has a new girlfriend after he's "officially divorced" from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel.

On Monday, February 28, the 68-year-old former pro wrestler confirmed that he's no longer in the ring with his wife of 11 years as saying, "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend, Sky, I am officially divorced." He went on to add, "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hulk, whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea, and his ex-wife filed for divorce in October 2021. Their split was finalized that same year.

Prior to the announcement, some of Hulk's fans had spotted him out with a woman near his home in Clearwater, Florida. At one point, the pair were spotted at bars and doing karaoke. Aside from their sighting, he shared a video to his Facebook account of himself and a woman, who appeared to be Sky, watching another woman's performance at a bar. In another clip he shared on Instagram, he introduced Sky as "his girl" to the Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

As for Hulk and Jennifer, they began dating in 2008. The exes got engaged in November of the following year before tying the knot in December 2010 in Clearwater. Hulk was previously married to Linda Claridge from 1983 until she filed for divorce in 2007. At the time, Hulk was accused by Linda of having engaged in several affairs, though he adamantly denied any infidelity.

However, in 2012, during his marriage to Jennifer, Hulk was caught on tape having sex with Heather Clem, the estranged wife of the radio host Bubba the Love Sponge. The tape was filmed by Bubba and was eventually posted online by celebrity gossip site Gawker.

Shortly after, Hulk sued the radio host and Jennifer for invasion of privacy and later reached a settlement. He subsequently sued Gawker for $100 million, alleging that Gawker defamed him, invaded his privacy and caused him emotional pain. The publication eventually reached a $31 million settlement with him.