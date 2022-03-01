 
 

Aisha Tyler Blasts 'Messy Journalism' Following Sasha Obama Mix-Up

An article published by the Daily Mail features a picture of the 'Talk' co-host who is labeled as the youngest daughter of former president, Barack Obama.

AceShowbiz - Aisha Tyler wasn't happy after being mistakenly identified as Sasha Obama in an article. "The Talk" co-host took to social media to set the record straight and called out a publication for the mix-up.

The said article, which was published by the Daily Mail, featured a picture of Aisha who was labeled as the youngest daughter of former president, Barack Obama. Aisha was seen grinning ear to ear as she walked over to greet power couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z as they seemingly accidentally encountered each other at the Los Angeles hotspot, Mother Wolf.

"Dear @DailyMailUK: I VERY much appreciate you mistaking me for the lovely 20-year-old Sasha Obama," Aisha tweeted on Sunday, February 27. "I'll assume that was due to my buoyant, youthful appearance & not just messy journalism."

She went on to say, "Regardless, it was fantastic to see the legendary @Beyonce & Jay-Z at dinner. They were dazzling and gracious (especially to my friend @JarettSays, just out of frame) & the meal at #motherwolfla was truly spectacular. Can't wait to go back!"

Fans were amused by the mishap. "Peak Daily Mail. Embarrassing af," one fan said. Someone else commented, "One of the better corrections I've seen in my lifetime."

"TL Cleanse. On another episode of 'They Think We All Look Alike'…," one person added. One fan wrote, "loooooool. when i saw the pics i thought that doesn't look like sasha!"

Another comment read, "I just don't understand why they would think this was Sasha. And why is she dressed like Loretta Davine in Being Mary Jane?" Another user, meanwhile, called the publication "Daily Fail."

Meanwhile, the Obamas and the music icons do have a longstanding friendship. The Carters were among theto the former guests at the former president's 60th birthday private bash last summer.

