Jill Duggar 'Thankful' to Be Pregnant With 'Rainbow Baby' After Devastating Miscarriage

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star and her husband Derick Dillard, who share sons Israel David and Samuel Scott together, also reveal the due date when confirming their pregnancy.

Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jill Duggar is set to welcome new addition to her family. Months after suffering a devastating miscarriage, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum announced that she's now expecting a "rainbow baby" with husband Derick Dillard.

The 30-year-old broke the exciting news through their family blog on Sunday, February 27. "We've been keeping a little secret!" the announcement read. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby."

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" the message continued. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Fans have since congratulated Jill and Derick, with one gushing, "Such wonderful news. The boys have grown so much! Best wishes for your family." Another raved, "Congratulations! I'm so excited for you all!" A third added, "Congratulations. Babies are a Blessing from God."

"I'm so super happy for y'all. I love when I see news about your precious family," someone else chimed in. "The boys are getting so big. Looking forward to finding out the gender of the new baby!! God Bless all of y'all."

Jill and Derick went public with their pregnancy loss in October 2021. "We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," they wrote on the website. "We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!"

The married couple then explained the meaning behind the name they chose. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil,' and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," the former "Counting On" stars wrote.

"We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God's life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), 'flows from the throne of God,' and with the tree of life is 'for the healing of the nations,' " they added. "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!"