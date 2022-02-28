 
 

Jen Shah Doubles Down on Her Determination to Get Kim Kardashian on Her Legal Team

In a new clip, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star reveals that she's 'deada** 100 percent serious' about wanting to have the aspiring lawyer in 'the Shah squad legal team.'

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jen Shah was "100 percent serious" when she said that she wanted to bring Kim Kardashian to her legal team amid her wire fraud and money laundering scandal. In a clip from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show", the TV star discussed the matter.

"Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet," Jen says in the Sunday, February 27 clip which was obtained by PEOPLE. "People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was deada** 100 percent serious."

Gushing over Kim, who is not yet an official lawyer, Jen went on to say, "She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes." She added, "They're innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released."

The clip also saw Jen insisting that she's been "wrongly accused." She divulged, "I don't take this lightly... It's my life and more importantly, it's my family's life. I care about them more than anything. I don't want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight and I have to have faith in the justice system."

She also noted how her case served as an "eye-opening" for her when it comes to the importance of education about the justice system. "I'm representing not only my family but I'm representing everybody out there that has ever been wrongly accused or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn't do, and if I have the means to fight, I'm going to fight," she revealed. "I'm going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me."

Back in March, Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. They were also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

They pleaded not guilty in April, but Smith changed his plea to guilty later in November. As for Jen, she has maintained her innocence.

