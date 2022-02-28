Laverne Cox Breaks Silence After Mispronouncing 'Encanto' in Lin-Manuel Miranda SAG Interview

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

That was not the only awkward moment happening that night as the 'Orange Is the New Black' actress made headlines for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement in front of Will Smith.

Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Laverne Cox made a minor verbal faux while interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Screen Actors Guard Awards red carpet on Sunday, February 27. During the interview, the actress mispronounced "Encanto".

"Congrats on 'Enchanto'," Cox told Miranda, who composed the soundtracks for the hit Disney movie. "Girl, I'm so happy for you. You deserve it. I am just so thankful for this movie. I've watched it twice, and it's brilliant. Congratulations, have fun tonight, you're everything."

Many viewers quickly pointed out on social media that the movie was pronounced as "Encanto" instead of "Enchanto". Catching wind of the comments, the "Orange Is the New Black" star, who claimed to be watching the flick twice, shared a video addressing the mishap.

"Thank you to everyone who so lovingly pointed out that I mispronounced 'Encanto' tonight on the red carpet," she said while donning a black robe. Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you to everyone who pointed out that I mispronounced 'Encanto' on the red carpet tonight. #LiveFromE #SAGAwards."

That was not the only awkward moment happening when Cox interviewed stars on the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. She made headlines for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's entanglement in front of Will Smith.

"Thank you. We can't wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements," she said, prompting Jada and Will to let out awkward laughter at the joke. "The Matrix Resurrections" star later responded, "No more of those." To that, Cox responded, "No more entanglements, no more entanglements! I love you, girl. I'm just kidding. I'm just joshin' you."

Some fans didn't appreciate the joke with someone tweeting, "Laverne Cox knows she's messy for that entanglement talk with Will and Jada #SAGAwards." Another critic said, "Ohhh Lavern almost got a high five in the jaw for her low balls." A third critic added, "Tacky on Laverne Cox's part."