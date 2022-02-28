 
 

Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot to Present SAG Award After Stumbling in Her Heels

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is applauded by her fans for ditching her black pumps when presenting an award for best supporting movie actress after taking a hard fall on the red carpet.

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez was taking no risk when tackling a presenting duty at the recently concluded 2022 SAG Awards. Being on hand to announce the winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture, the actress/singer went barefoot to avoid a faux pass during the live telecast.

Selena ditched her high heels after taking a tumble on the red carpet. A video captured the moment the 29-year-old stumbled and fell right down to one knee in front of photographers. Luckily, a crew member was standing right next to her and quickly helped her up.

It looked like a pretty hard tumble, with one shoe falling out from underneath her. The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress immediately took off her other shoe and left the red carpet.

Selena apparently learned her lesson and chose to forgo her heels when showing up on stage to present the award alongside her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Martin Short. It appeared to be the right decision as the former Disney darling beamed while taking light steps and lifting up her dress.

Selena has since been praised by social media users for her decision to ditch her heels. "selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," one viewer wrote on Twitter, as another gushed, "#SelenaGomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!"

"Good!!! Women shouldnt have to wear heels if they dont want to. She looks gorgeous like always regardless," another fan commented. A fourth echoed the sentiment, "She doesn't need them." One other tweeted, "There's something so wholesome about Selena... Love that girl," while someone else said, "that's why i love herr <3 our queen selena."

