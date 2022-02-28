SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez Channels Audrey Hepburn, Lady GaGa Makes Statement on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Also attending the annual event at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar are Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington as well as 'Nightmare Alley' actress Cate Blanchett.

AceShowbiz - The rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant concerns didn't stop celebrities from attending the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27. A number of Hollywood stars showed up at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar to show off their highest fashion on the red carpet.

Among those turning heads at the annual event was Selena Gomez. Channeling Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's", the "Let Somebody Go" songstress wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown that she completed with a diamond choker and diamond earrings. The singer/actress opted to go with a nude makeup look for the occasion.

Lady GaGa made quite a statement with her elegant look. The "A Star Is Born" leading lady stole attention with a strapless white gown by Giorgio Armani Prive that featured gold embroidery across the chest. She accessorized her style with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Also serving looks on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet was Kerry Washington. The "Little Fires Everywhere" actress glowed in a yellow Celia Kritharioti Spring 2022 Couture gown that she paired with Messika jewels and Stuart Weitzman jewels.

Salma Hayek, in the meantime, looked stunning in a custom Gucci begonia pink silk satin. To complement her classic dress, the "House of Gucci" actress wore semi-sheer, polka-dot gloves.

Showing some skin at the Sunday event was Cate Blanchett. The actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in "Nightmare Alley", flaunted her ample cleavage in a plunging V-neck Black gown by Armani Prive that was trimmed with chunky black stones.

In the male department, most of them delivered sharp looks in typical tuxedos. While the likes of Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Goldblum wore black tuxedos, Javier Bardem opted to go with maroon-colored ones. Leslie Odom Jr., on the other hand, went unique with his black-and-white polka-dot outfit.