 
 

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her
Celebrity

The former Goldman Sachs star banker reveals he 'photoshopped the divorce document' and blindsided his former spouse Judy Chan Leissner by marrying the model.

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kimora Lee Simmons' ex Tim Leissner has admitted to fraud in his attempt to marry the model. The former Goldman Sachs star banker admitted that he faked his divorce not just once, but twice from two different women.

Tim made the shocking admission during the bribery trial of his former Goldman colleague Roger Ng. Testifying in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, February 25, he stated, "I photoshopped the divorce document."

Tim revealed his then-wife Judy Chan Leissner was upset when she found out about his marriage to Kimora. He said Judy refused to help him put a $900,000 down payment on a house in Los Angeles for him and his new family. "Judy did not want to make any transfers related to my new family life in Los Angeles," the 52-year-old said.

Tim then testified that he tried to get Judy to transfer him the money by claiming that it was for Malaysian financier Jho Low, the fugitive who is wanted for his alleged role in masterminding the 1MDB scheme, but she didn't buy it.

  See also...

"It didn't work," Tim told the court. "I think she did some research on the Internet and found out I was trying to buy this house."

During the trial, Tim admitted that he also falsified a divorce document before marrying Judy.

Tim and his former colleague Roger were both arrested and charged with helping Malaysian financier Jho Low steal hundreds of millions of dollars from the 1MDB sovereign development fund. Tim has pled guilty and is cooperating with federal prosecutors in hopes of getting a lighter sentence. Roger, meanwhile, has not pled guilty.

Tim married Kimora in 2014. In April 2015, the Baby Phat designer gave birth to their son and first child together, Wolfe Lee Leissner. The pair are now separated, but are not legally divorced yet.

You can share this post!

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split
Related Posts
Kimora Lee Simmons Dragged Over Advice to Khloe Kardashian About Jordyn Woods Drama

Kimora Lee Simmons Dragged Over Advice to Khloe Kardashian About Jordyn Woods Drama

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Tries to Woo Jack Harlow on Instagram

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Tries to Woo Jack Harlow on Instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons Claims She's 'Authorized' to Use Ex Russell's Shares After Being Accused of Fraud

Kimora Lee Simmons Claims She's 'Authorized' to Use Ex Russell's Shares After Being Accused of Fraud

Kimora Lee Simmons Teams Up With Daughters to Reinvent Baby Phat Brand

Kimora Lee Simmons Teams Up With Daughters to Reinvent Baby Phat Brand

Most Read
Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Da Brat Ties the Knot With 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart in Georgia Wedding

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

Pete Davidson Deletes Instagram Again After Seemingly Taking a Jab at Kanye West

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him

DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him