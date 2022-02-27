 
 

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

During her public rant, the 26-year-old Grammy nominee accuses the vlogger of clout-chasing by making videos about her and other celebrities' alleged plastic surgery.

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat won't let anyone tell lies about her. Having been accused of getting plastic surgery by Lorry Hill, the "Planet Her" artist hopped on Instagram Live to call out the YouTuber.

"Two-hundred-thousand views on this video by Lorry Hill and its called 'Doja Cat Looks Different Than Before: Here's Why.' That's what this is about. It's about plastic surgery," the 26-year-old female rapper said on Friday, February 25. "It's about this b***h Lorry Hill talking about people's bodies, talking about people's surgery."

"This b***h made a f**king plastic surgery video on Megan Thee Stallion. Shut the f**k up, bro. At that rate? Megan Thee Stallion is home-f**king-grown. This b***h has nerve," Doja went on fuming. "And I'll tell you something. You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. B***h, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more."

  See also...

Doja then accused Lorry of clout-chasing by making a video about her. "You're welcome. You're welcome for the clout. It's not good clout. But it's clout," she raged. "It's what you asked for. It's what you get when you make lies up about people. When you talk s**t about people."

"B***h, I'll tell you one thing. I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks," the Grammy nominee explained. "And the moment I start losing weight, b***hes like you, Jack Skellington, b***hes like you wanna talk about the way that I look."

Lorry, whose YouTube videos are mostly about celebrities' alleged plastic surgery, has since taken down the clip about Doja. Taking to her Instagram Story, the vlogger said, "Hey everyone, the Doja Cat video was removed from my YouTube after Doja expressed feeling hurt by it. It is to her credit that she never asked me to remove it (and didn't have to). It's never my intention to hurt celebrities by my videos."

You can share this post!

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her
Related Posts
Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Forced to Cancel Brit Awards Performance After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat Forced to Cancel Brit Awards Performance After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat Gets into Twitter Spat With Charles Hamilton Only to Find Out He's Not Anthony Hamilton

Doja Cat Gets into Twitter Spat With Charles Hamilton Only to Find Out He's Not Anthony Hamilton

Fan Arrested for Making False Bomb Threat at Doja Cat's Indianapolis Concert

Fan Arrested for Making False Bomb Threat at Doja Cat's Indianapolis Concert

Most Read
Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner's Breasts-Baring Pic Sparks Criticism Over Instagram Double Standard

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

50 Cent Shares 'Power' Meme to Poke Fun at Michael Jordan for Grabbing Mary J. Blige's Butt

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

Madonna Gives Middle Fingers After Trolls Criticize Her for Looking Like Teenager in Photos

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

Tupac's Fiancee Kidada Jones Allegedly Almost Drank Diddy's Urine

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

King Von's Sister Kayla B and Yung Miami's BFF MoMo Trolled After Allegedly Fighting Over a Man

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone