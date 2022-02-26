'Lost Illusions' and 'Annette' Win Coveted Prizes at 2022 Cesar Awards

AceShowbiz - Before Hollywood is honoring the top players in the industry for the past year at the Academy Awards next month, France has held its own biggest movie awards. The 47th Cesar Awards took place on Friday evening, February 25 and saw frontrunners "Lost Illusions" and "Annette" taking home the top awards.
"Lost Illusions", which led the nominations with 15, ended up as the biggest winner with seven awards. It took home the coveted prize of Best Film, Best Supporting Actor for Vincent Lacoste and Best Male Newcomer for Benjamin Voisin.
The period piece also earned director Xavier Giannoli and co-scribe Jacques Fieschi an award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It additionally snagged Best Costumes prize for Pierre-Jean Laroque, Best Cinematography for Christophe Beaucarne and Best Set Design for Riton Dupire-Clement.
"Annette" starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which picked up 11 nominations, ended up with 5 wins. Its helmer Leos Carax was named Best Director. Driver was nominated in the best actor category, but lost the award to "Peaceful" lead actor Benoit Magimel.
The musical romance earned its other four awards in Best Original Score (Ron Mael, Russell Mael) Best Sound Editing (Erwan Kerzanet, Kaita Boutin, Mawence Dussere, Paul Haymans, Thomas Gauder), Best Editing (Nelly Quettier) and Best Visual Effects (Guillaume Pondard).
Best First Film went to "Magnetic Beats", which marks Vincent Mael Cardona's directorial debut, while Florian Zeller's double Oscar winner "The Father" starring Anthony Hopkins grabbed the Best Foreign Film prize.
The 2022 Cesar Awards was hosted by French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson and was held at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris.
Full Winner List of the 47th Cesar Awards