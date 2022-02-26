'Lost Illusions' and 'Annette' Win Coveted Prizes at 2022 Cesar Awards

Curiosa Films/Amazon Studios Movie

Xavier Giannoli's period drama leads the winner list of France's equivalent to the Oscars with seven awards, including Best Film, while 'Annette' helmer Leos Carax is named Best Director.

AceShowbiz - Before Hollywood is honoring the top players in the industry for the past year at the Academy Awards next month, France has held its own biggest movie awards. The 47th Cesar Awards took place on Friday evening, February 25 and saw frontrunners "Lost Illusions" and "Annette" taking home the top awards.

"Lost Illusions", which led the nominations with 15, ended up as the biggest winner with seven awards. It took home the coveted prize of Best Film, Best Supporting Actor for Vincent Lacoste and Best Male Newcomer for Benjamin Voisin.

The period piece also earned director Xavier Giannoli and co-scribe Jacques Fieschi an award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It additionally snagged Best Costumes prize for Pierre-Jean Laroque, Best Cinematography for Christophe Beaucarne and Best Set Design for Riton Dupire-Clement.

"Annette" starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which picked up 11 nominations, ended up with 5 wins. Its helmer Leos Carax was named Best Director. Driver was nominated in the best actor category, but lost the award to "Peaceful" lead actor Benoit Magimel.

The musical romance earned its other four awards in Best Original Score (Ron Mael, Russell Mael) Best Sound Editing (Erwan Kerzanet, Kaita Boutin, Mawence Dussere, Paul Haymans, Thomas Gauder), Best Editing (Nelly Quettier) and Best Visual Effects (Guillaume Pondard).

Best First Film went to "Magnetic Beats", which marks Vincent Mael Cardona's directorial debut, while Florian Zeller's double Oscar winner "The Father" starring Anthony Hopkins grabbed the Best Foreign Film prize.

The 2022 Cesar Awards was hosted by French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson and was held at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris.

Full Winner List of the 47th Cesar Awards

Best Film: " Lost Illusions ", Xavier Giannoli, produced by Olivier Delbosc, Sidonie Dumas

", Xavier Giannoli, produced by Olivier Delbosc, Sidonie Dumas Best Director: Leos Carax, " Annette "

" Best Actress: Valerie Lemercier , " Aline "

, " " Best Actor: Benoit Magimel, " Peaceful "

" Best Cinematography: Christophe Beaucarne, " Lost Illusions "

" Best Supporting Actress: Aissatou Diallo Sagna , " The Divide "

, " " Best Supporting Actor: Vincent Lacoste , " Lost Illusions "

, " " Best Female Newcomer: Anamaria Vartolomei , " Happening "

, " " Best Male Newcomer: Benjamin Voisin, "Lost Illusions" Best First Film: " Magnetic Beats ", Vincent Mael Cardona

", Vincent Mael Cardona Best Foreign Film: " The Father ", Florian Zeller

", Florian Zeller Best Original Screenplay: Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro, Onoda, " 10,000 Nights in the Jungle "

" Best Adapted Screenplay: Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi, " Lost Illusions "

" Best Animated Film: "The Summit of Gods", Patrick Imbert Best Documentary: " The Velvet Queen ", Marie Amiguet

", Marie Amiguet Best Original Score: Ron Mael, Russell Mael, " Annette "

" Best Sound Editing: Erwan Kerzanet, Kaita Boutin, Mawence Dussere, Paul Haymans, Thomas Gauder, " Annette "

" Best Editing: Nelly Quettier, " Annette "

" Best Costumes: Pierre-Jean Laroque, " Lost Illusions "

" Best Set Design: Riton Dupire-Clement, " Lost Illusions "

" Best Visual Effects: Guillaume Pondard, "Annette"