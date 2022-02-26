Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Chelsea Lately' star wears nothing but blue underwear and American flag stickers to cover her nipples while heading down the hill with her shirtless boyfriend Jo Koy.

Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler always goes wild when celebrating her birthday. Celebrating her 47th birthday, the former "Chelsea Lately" star stripped down to her birthday suit as she hit the slopes to ski.

On Friday, February 25, the actress and comedian took to her Instagram account to share a clip of her skiing topless. She wore nothing but blue underwear and American flag stickers to cover her nipples. She also attached an American flag and a Canadian flag to her ski helmet.

When heading down the hill, Chelsea could be seen smoking a joint of marijuana in one hand while drinking a beverage in the other. Later in the clip, her shirtless boyfriend Jo Koy followed behind in a snowmobile. "47 [blue heart emoji] Doing all the things I love with the man I love," she simply captioned her post.

Many famous names left warm messages in the comment section of her post. Sophia Bush commented, "Happy birthday sister!" along with a heart and a party popper emoji. "The Bachelor" alum Jillian Harris wrote, "This is exactly what I needed today. Good for you Chelsea absolutely love this," while Katie Couric left some fire emojis.

Simu Liu chimed in, "What in the actual-." In the meantime, Nicole Scherzinger wrote, "Omg I love u." Viola Davis commented, "Woooooohoooooo!!!!!!!!" adding some red heart emojis. Also leaving a note in the comment section was Jennifer Garner who hopes "this tradition lives on forever."

Last year, Chelsea also celebrated her 46th birthday by skiing naked. At the time, the comedienne wore nothing but her ski boots, royal blue underwear and pasties printed with the Canadian flag. She also held a cocktail as she went down the slope.

"It's important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it's also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to," she captioned her post. "America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I'm learning that no matter what country I'm in, I like to take my clothes off and smile."

When commemorating her 45th birthday, Chelsea also went wild. Instead of a party and cakes, she decided to mark her milestone by going skiing down a mountain without pants while enjoying marijuana and margarita. "Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana and my mountain!" she captioned the post, adding a couple of hashtags that read, "Who needs pants" and "Birthday suit."