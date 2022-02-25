Joy Behar Under Fire for Saying Russia-Ukraine War Ruins Her Vacation Plans to Italy

Instagram TV

Many on Twitter call out 'The View' co-host after she says she has planned to go to Italy for four years but hasn't been able to make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current crisis.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joy Behar found herself landing in hot water over her recent remark. After saying that the Russia-Ukraine war has ruined her vacation plans to Italy, "The View" co-host got dragged by many people on Twitter.

Behar and her co-hosts discussed the crisis in the Thursday, February 24 episode of the ABC daytime talk show. "Well, I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe too," she said. "You know, you just plan a trip. You want to go there."

"I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this," the 79-year-old said, referring to the Ukraine invasion. "It's like, 'What's gonna happen there?' "

Behar went on to offer her two cents on Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This guy, he's a singular sensation in a certain way, you know what I mean?" she pointed out. "I don't know that he has that much support in his country … and maybe that has to be addressed because we've seen this movie before."

Behar's statement has enraged many on the blue-bird app. "Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar's trip to Italy?" one person sarcastically asked. Another tweeted, "Take a moment today to remember the real victims of Russia attacking Ukraine... rich, elitist liberals like Joy Behar who might have their vacations to Italy interrupted."

A third then opined, "Joy Behar said she's upset at Russia because now it's going to be harder to go on vacation to Europe. This is how out of touch our elites are." Someone else penned, "The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn't been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy.