 
 

Joy Behar Under Fire for Saying Russia-Ukraine War Ruins Her Vacation Plans to Italy

Joy Behar Under Fire for Saying Russia-Ukraine War Ruins Her Vacation Plans to Italy
Instagram
TV

Many on Twitter call out 'The View' co-host after she says she has planned to go to Italy for four years but hasn't been able to make it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current crisis.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joy Behar found herself landing in hot water over her recent remark. After saying that the Russia-Ukraine war has ruined her vacation plans to Italy, "The View" co-host got dragged by many people on Twitter.

Behar and her co-hosts discussed the crisis in the Thursday, February 24 episode of the ABC daytime talk show. "Well, I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe too," she said. "You know, you just plan a trip. You want to go there."

"I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this," the 79-year-old said, referring to the Ukraine invasion. "It's like, 'What's gonna happen there?' "

  See also...

Behar went on to offer her two cents on Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This guy, he's a singular sensation in a certain way, you know what I mean?" she pointed out. "I don't know that he has that much support in his country … and maybe that has to be addressed because we've seen this movie before."

Behar's statement has enraged many on the blue-bird app. "Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar's trip to Italy?" one person sarcastically asked. Another tweeted, "Take a moment today to remember the real victims of Russia attacking Ukraine... rich, elitist liberals like Joy Behar who might have their vacations to Italy interrupted."

A third then opined, "Joy Behar said she's upset at Russia because now it's going to be harder to go on vacation to Europe. This is how out of touch our elites are." Someone else penned, "The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn't been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy.

You can share this post!

Jazmine Sullivan 'Truly Sad' to Cancel Tour Dates After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Yung Bleu's Baby Mama Calls Him the 'Worst Father' Ever, Accuses Him of Being Abusive
Related Posts
Joy Behar Faces Backlash After Telling LGBTQ People to 'Come Out' on Thanksgiving

Joy Behar Faces Backlash After Telling LGBTQ People to 'Come Out' on Thanksgiving

Joy Behar Suggests COVID-19 Vaccine Is Trump's Campaign Rhetoric

Joy Behar Suggests COVID-19 Vaccine Is Trump's Campaign Rhetoric

Joy Behar Denies Rumors of Her Retiring From 'The View' in 2022

Joy Behar Denies Rumors of Her Retiring From 'The View' in 2022

Joy Behar's Resurfaced Blackface Photo Prompts Call for Her Firing From 'The View'

Joy Behar's Resurfaced Blackface Photo Prompts Call for Her Firing From 'The View'

Most Read
Wendy Williams Allegedly Fires Management Team After Being Replaced by Sherri Shepherd
TV

Wendy Williams Allegedly Fires Management Team After Being Replaced by Sherri Shepherd

Fans React to Adult Arthur in Series Finale

Fans React to Adult Arthur in Series Finale

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

Larsa Pippen Accuses Adriana de Moura of Being a 'Liar' in 'RHOM' Reunion Trailer

Larsa Pippen Accuses Adriana de Moura of Being a 'Liar' in 'RHOM' Reunion Trailer

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Todrick Hall Called 'Sore Loser' for Canceling Interviews After 'CBB' Finale

Joy Behar Under Fire for Saying Russia-Ukraine War Ruins Her Vacation Plans to Italy

Joy Behar Under Fire for Saying Russia-Ukraine War Ruins Her Vacation Plans to Italy