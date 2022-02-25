 
 

Blueface's Former Artist Chrisean Rock Says She Focuses on Healing During Her Jail Stint

Chrisean, who has been in dispute with Blueface and Wack 100, was arrested in Oklahoma on Valentine's Day, February 14 after she stole the 'Respect My Cryppin' ' rapper's car.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock managed to keep a positive attitude amid her incarceration. In a recorded video call from prison, the former Blueface Records artist divulged that she has been focusing on healing during her jail stint.

"Don't be sad!" she said in the clip as she smiled widely. "I was tweakin', for real, but I'm gonna be a buck. I used this time to really heal, I was healing from a lot of s**t I ain't told you. A lot of stuff I be telling y'all, but I don't be tellin' you everything, so, you know how that go."

"But yeah, I'ma be out, and I'ma be better. I can't wait to drop my song for y'all. I can't wait to just be better Rock," Chrisean went on saying as she burst into laughter. "I'm a little shy talking to y'all because I ripped all my eyelashes out. Keep me in your prayers. Thank you for all the support. I'm on my home. That's all I can say."

Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma on February 14 after stealing Blueface's car. She has since been hit with charges of receiving, possessing, or concealing a stolen vehicle as well as distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent.

Following Chrisean's arrest, Blueface called her out on Instagram Story. "B***h stole my car an thought she was gone drive to Baltimore 25 hrs away dumba**," he said, before adding in a separate post, "A thief is the worst thing you can be as a female I'd have more respect for a prostitute...Talm about some 'come bail me out.' "

Also slamming Chrisean was Blueface's manager, Wack 100. "This Bozo deserves all that she has coming to her ! Broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught," he raged on his own page.

"I have no remorse for this BOZO. Now I gotta go get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back ! If it was you how would you see it !!!" Wack further fumed. "And it looks like she was moving work from the charges ! Smh."

