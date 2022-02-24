Aaron Carter 'Too Scarred' After Splitting From Fiancee Melanie Martin Once Again

Instagram Celebrity

The on-and-off couple decided to call it quits in November 2021, just days after they welcomed their first child together, only to reconcile a week later.

AceShowbiz - The reconciliation apparently doesn't last long. Aaron Carter has been back to the single life after calling it quits with his on-and-off fiancee Melanie Martin, 2 months after reconciling.

On Wednesday, February 23, Aaron took to his Twitter account to share with his followers that he broke up with Melanie again. "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," the 34-year-old star tweeted on the blue bird app. "Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."

In a separate tweet, he added that he plans to stay single because of trust issues. "I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon," he explained. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."

However, he assured fans that he's okay. "Never better. Especially now," he said.

The split arrived after the "I Want Candy" singer and Melanie welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince, together in November 2021. However, the pair broke up days later.

"I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life," Aaron wrote at the time. "This is such a horrible situation considering [our son] Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen."

The pair managed to put aside their differences as they reconciled a week later. Of the then-couple on-and-off relationship, a source said last December, "They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together. So while they are back together for now, it's likely only a matter of time before they break up again."