 
 

Rosie O'Donnell Applauded After Apologizing to Priyanka Chopra for Their 'Awkward' Encounter

When issuing a public apology to the 'Baywatch' actress, the 'American Gigolo' star says sorry and admits to being 'f**ked up' for mistakenly referring to Nick Jonas' wife as Deepak Chopra's daughter.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell is owning up to her mistakes. Taking to her social media platform, the former "SMILF" star has issued a public apology to Priyanka Chopra for their "awkward" encounter.

On Monday, February 21, the "American Gigolo" star made use of her TikTok account to say sorry to the "Baywatch" star after a dinner run-in with the actress and her husband Nick Jonas at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. "So I'm reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was [Deepak Chopra]'s daughter," she began in her video.

"People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward," Rosie explained. The 59-year-old comedienne went on to note that she could relate to Priyanka's feelings. "I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one," so she said.

Rosie continued to say that a lot of people "thought that too but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying." She added, "So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with."

"Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka, I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me," noted "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" star. "Sorry, sometimes I f**k up. I did at Nobu."

In a previous TikTok post, Rosie admitted that she "embarrassed" her son and his girlfriend as well as Fran Drescher during a recent visit to Nobu. At the eatery, the group was seated beside Priyanka and Nick. Since Rosie "always assumed" Priyanka was related to author Deepak, she brought that up while speaking to the couple.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in 'Kingdom' and 'Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak,' " the former "The View" co-host recalled, "She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' I felt so embarrassed." She then concluded her clip, "Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too."

Upon learning of Rosie's public apology, many TikTok users applauded her. "My respect for you just grew. Getting her name right and making a humble apology! That's huge," wrote one person along with a red heart emoji. "Apologizing shows true character. That's what good people do," another chimed in.

"We all need to follow your example of making honest mistakes and then taking responsibility and apologizing. Thanks," a separate person commented. A fourth, meanwhile, explained, "The real father is Dr. Ashok Chopra passed in 2013 - maybe why [Priyanka] asked, 'You do?' She has a tattoo, 'Daddy's lil girl' on her wrist as well."

