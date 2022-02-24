Lindsay Lohan Shocks Fans After Revealing Correct Pronunciation of Her Name on TikTok

Instagram/lindsaylohan Celebrity

Upon watching the 'Parent Trap' actress' first video on the platform, fans have now realized that they've been saying her last name incorrectly for years.

AceShowbiz - People apparently have mispronounced Lindsay Lohan's name all along. The "Mean Girls" actress surprised fans as she shared the correct pronunciation of her name in a TikTok video.

Shared earlier this month, the clip featured the 35-year-old reintroducing herself on the platform. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," she said while showing off her wide smile. Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "I'm on Tiktok Now! #imontiktoknow."

Upon watching the video, fans have now realized that they've been saying her last name incorrectly for years. Most people commonly stressed the "a" in Lohan, while the actress emphasized the "o" instead.

"Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN," one user commented. Another fan wrote, "Wait. Lindsey 'LOWEN'?!? I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?"

"im sorry i've said your name wrong my entire life," an apologetic fan added.

After joining TikTok, Lindsay has since uploaded some clips. The most recently saw her lip-syncing a line from her beloved 1998 movie, "The Parent Trap".

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" she mouthed, before adding, "I have class and you don't." Lindsay captioned her post, "you heard it here first. #theparenttrap."

Currently, Lindsay is planning to her wedding to her fiance Bader Shammas, to whom she's engaged in November. In an interview with Extra earlier this month, Lindsay claimed that she's taking a "low-key" approach to her upcoming nuptials.

"Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that," she explained. "I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."