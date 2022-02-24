Jennifer Lawrence Gives Birth to First Child With Cooke Maroney

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The Katniss Everdeen of 'The Hunger Games' film series reportedly welcomed her first child in Los Angeles County, five months after confirming her pregnancy news.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence can now officially add a mother to her resume. The Academy Award-winning actress has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney after more than two years of marriage.

Public records show that the 31-year-old gave birth in Los Angeles County, per TMZ. The exact date of birth and the gender of the baby are yet to be known as a representative for the "Winter's Bone" star has not confirmed the news.

Jennifer got engaged to Cooke, an art gallery director, in September 2019 and tied the knot in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island. In September 2021, her rep confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her husband.

The pair are notoriously private about their relationship. In December 2021, she joked during a visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she spent much of her three-year hiatus from acting between the sheets.

The actress, who recently starred in "Don't Look Up", reportedly planned a year-long hiatus from the big screen after her baby is born. "As for Jen's career, she has really enjoyed having this break and focusing on herself and her pregnancy," a source told HollywoodLife ahead of her baby's arrival.

"She has worked hard for several years, and it has been very rewarding for her," the so-called inside source continued. The informant further spilled, "She is going to get back to acting but not for a year after the baby is born."

The Mystique of the "X-Men" film series also has vowed to protect her child's privacy and not to let her public life affect her growing family. "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I would be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' " she told Vanity Fair magazine in November.

The "Red Sparrow" star added, "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."