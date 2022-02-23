Khloe Kardashian Forces Blac Chyna to Turn Over Therapy Records in 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, along with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, is dragging Rob Kardashian's ex to court over bank statements and therapy records.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is dragging Blac Chyna to court. "The Kardashians" star has requested a hearing in the "Rob & Chyna" lawsuit as she's forcing Rob Kardashian's ex to turn over her therapy records and other sensitive documents as part of their multi-million-dollar court battle.

According to court documents obtained by Radar on Tuesday, February 22, the 37-year-old reality star, along with her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian as well as Kylie Jenner, is demanding a judge to step in and force Blac to hand over her bank statements and therapy records. In her motion, the Good American founder insists that her request is fair enough since Blac is seeking damages for alleged emotional distress.

Khloe is also questioning Blac about documents related to the model's OnlyFans earnings. "[Blac's] continued entertainment career and related earnings are directly relevant to defending against [Blac's] allegations that she has suffered millions of dollars in damages in lost income and lost earning capacity," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star argues.

Blac is also being asked to provide information about her music career income. However, the former "Rob & Chyna" star had refused to turn over the related documents. In her response, the 33-year-old model claimed that Khloe doesn't have a right to get her hands on any of the requested documents.

In her argument, Blac further accused Khloe of being obsessed with her sexually. "She said her request to not only see her OnlyFans income," Blac explained, "But what she posted on her account was 'not only highly disturbing and entirely baseless' but also proves that Khloe Kardashian's obsession with Plaintiff's sexuality and her private matters has never subsided."

The news came just days after Rob announced that he decided to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac, claiming it's for their daughter Dream's sake. "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," he said in a statement to Page Six on February 18.

"Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action," Rob continued. The 34-year-old reality star went on to promise that he will be focusing on his co-parenting relationship with Blac.

However, Blac's attorney, Lynne Ciani, later alleged that Rob had other motives in dismissing the case. "Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a February 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie," Lynne said.

"Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case 'for the sake of his daughter,' but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false," Lynne insisted. "In other words, Rob's avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed 'concern' for his daughter."