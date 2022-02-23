Cardi B Blames Heavy Criticism Towards Her Speech for Her 'Anxiety'

Instagram Celebrity

After claiming that she has developed anxiety over people making fun of her speech while sharing her thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker receives outpouring support from her fans.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has gotten real about how heavy criticism has affected her mental health. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker claimed that she has developed anxiety after being heavily criticized by social media trolls.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, February 22, the 29-year-old femcee shared her opinion about the Ukraine-Russia crisis. She haltingly said, "I just love history so I know a little bit more about the history." She then apologized to the viewers, "I'm sorry, I just got nervous. So I feel like I have a kind of anxiety because you guys [are] criticizing so much that I have a kind of anxiety when I'm speaking."

"But anyways let me just explain it to you. It's very motherf**king simple," Cardi continued. "Ukraine wants to join NATO," the "WAP" raptress further explained, "What is NATO? It's countries that have formed an allies at the World War II including European countries and Western, Northern countries, including motherf**king America."

Cardi went on to add, "Let me make it very simple how people would understand it. America and Russia don't get along with each other." The Grammy-winning artist continued, "They have been competing with each other to see which one is the strongest."

Many fans were quick to shower Cardi with love shortly after she said that she got anxious. "Don't let them get to you Cardi," one commented during her live session. "We love when you talk! Don't stop talking," a separate fan cheered on her.

"Everybody is different. Everybody talks differently," someone else said. In the meantime, an Instagram user gushed, "You don't need to have anxiety babes! You're perfect." A fifth suggested, "Don't have anxiety Cardi. Speak your mind! Nobody on this earth is perfect and has no room to judge."

Earlier that day, Cardi tweeted her thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis," she wrote. "War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

Upon learning of her tweet, fans doubted that she wrote her own post. However, the mom of two didn't waste time to set the record straight. "This phone is not hacked, it's really me," she said in a clip she posted in a following tweet. "I actually want to say a lot of things, but I'm just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don't say the right things, I might get killed."

Cardi then expanded on her opinion on world leaders at the moment, sharing that she wishes they'd come to a "logical conclusion." She told her followers, "I'm really not on NATO's side, I'm really not on Russian side, I'm actually in the citizens' side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now."

"This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world. It's really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embankments backed up, China's not really messing with us," Cardi elaborated. She then concluded, "So a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this s**t just made it a lot more complicated, so I'm just really annoyed by this."