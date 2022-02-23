Odell Beckham Jr. Counts His Blessings After Birth of First Child and Successful Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver expresses his gratitude after the Super Bowl win and becoming a father to a baby boy with girlfriend Lauren Wood.

AceShowbiz - Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't be more grateful these days. Having scored his first Super Bowl win with Los Angeles Rams, the NFL star has now become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their son, Zydn.

The 29-year-old announced the arrival of his son on Instagram on Wednesday, February 23 along with photos of the family of three snuggling up in bed. In the lengthy caption, he expressed his gratitude for his recent blessings, including his successful knee surgery.

"Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets," he began. "This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me."

He continued talking about the Big Game, "I reallly mean that!! I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not Gods. I kno there's purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it's really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION."

Odell got another blessing when his son was born on February 17. "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he shared. "The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

He went on gushing about his girlfriend and baby mama, "Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

The athlete also celebrated his successful surgery. "And so the journey continues; 2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success," he said. "Like I've said all along 'IT WAS WRITTEN.' Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I've been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way."

Remaining optimistic of the future, he added, "Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now 'this my year' BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I've ever dreamed of. LUV."

Odell and Lauren announced they're expecting their first child back in November. At the time, the model let out some maternity photos, in which she flaunted her baby bump while joined by the NFL star. They have been together since 2019.