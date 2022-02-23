Elon Musk Allegedly Already Introduces New GF Natasha Bassett to His Mom

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

The SpaceX founder reportedly started seeing the Australian actress shortly after his split from Grimes and they couldn't deny the unbelievable chemistry between them.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk is no longer single, months after confirming his split from Grimes. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is reportedly dating actress Natasha Bassett and their relationship is apparently getting serious, to the point that he has already introduced her to his mother.

A source tells HollywoodLife, "Elon started seeing Natasha shortly after his split from Grimes, but it was very casual. He was not looking for anything serious with anyone at the time and neither was she." However, their relationship has since turned exclusive as "they couldn't deny the unbelievable chemistry between them, and they still can't. She is now very much his girlfriend."

The source says that Natasha, who plays Elvis Presley's first girlfriend in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic "Elvis", "started accompanying Elon on his jet while he was taking back and forth work trips to Austin, Texas," adding that "they started getting closer that month and spent most of the holidays together."

Of why they click, the source dishes, "One of the things that Elon admires most about Natasha is how close she is to her family because he is extremely close to his. In fact, he has already introduced her to his mom and they hit it off."

"Another big draw for him is her mind," the source further spills. "He thinks that she is insanely intelligent, and she makes him question things. They share similar and unique views of the universe and they both believe that all human connection comes down to the law of attraction, which is, essentially, a formula."

Elon and Natasha's romance was first exposed to public after she was spotted exiting his private jet as he touched down in Los Angeles on February 17. When their pictures surfaced online, they were reportedly caught off guard.

"They were not intending to go public with their relationship, but they were not exactly trying to hide it either," the source says. "People around Elon know how much he is into Natasha because he talks about her a lot and he gets very excited when mentioning her to his friends. They are going to continue seeing where this goes and are both really enjoying where it is at right now."

Neither Elon nor Natasha has confirmed they're an item.

Elon confirmed he and Grimes were "semi-separated" in September 2021, but she still lived at his house with their son, X AE A-XII Musk, who was born in May 2020. Later in December, he said that he's single.