 

Daniel Radcliffe Feared of Being Mistaken for Terrorist While Filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

The former 'Harry Potter' actor admits shooting his new feature film stressed him out because he was so afraid of being mistaken for a terrorist due to his bulky cargo.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe was sacred of being mistaken for a terrorist while filming "Weird, The Al Yankovic Story". The 33-year-old actor admitted carrying the parody musician's signature accordion everywhere made him worried his bulky cargo would catch the attention of security staff, who would want him to play the instrument to ensure his story checked out.

"I travelled with an accordion so much for this film and had this major fear of going through security and them suspecting it was a bomb," said the star who has the lead role in the new biopic.

Explaining his fear staff would challenge him to play the instrument in front of the other passengers, he laughingly added, "You know, to prove it's not an explosive. Do you know how stressful that would be? It's a very difficult instrument to play."

Daniel enjoyed the fact the movie didn't hesitate to poke fun at rock biopics such as "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman" particularly because it meant he didn't have to try and imitate Al's voice.

He told Empire magazine, "I remember asking, 'Am I going to have to sing? Because I can sing, but not in Al's register.' Eric [Appel, director] was like, 'You'll be lip-synching the entire way through.' We wanted to laugh at the trope of a famous actor miming along."

While the "Swiss Army Man" star found the subject of the film to have a lot of "wholesome" qualities, he also had to shoot one of the most "bizarre" scenes of his career.

He said, "The thing that's so fascinating about Al is that he manages to thread the needle between wholesome and genuinely weird. He can be childishly surreal, with a real edge of madness and danger to him. There's one scene involving an LSD trip that's probably the most bizarre thing I've ever done."

