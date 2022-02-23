Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Died After Falling From Miami Building, But Did Not Take Her Own Life

Instagram Celebrity

The beauty queen and conservative commentator succumbed to her injuries after falling from a three-story building, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled her death an 'accident.'

AceShowbiz - New details surrounding the tragic death of Zoe Sozo Bethel have come to light. After her family confirmed her passing, it's now revealed that the Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 died after falling out of the window of a three-story building in Miami.

According to a statement, police responded to a call of a "possible suicide attempt" on February 11 at 12 A.M. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Zoe. She was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital "in critical condition."

Several days later, her family informed her fans via her Instagram page that "Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma." At the time, "the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left."

Zoe died eight days later on February 18. Her cause of death was "blunt force trauma" and her manner of death was ruled "accidental" by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner, according to the police statement. "This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected," the statement added.

Additionally, Zoe's family has pushed back against suggestions that the mother of one took her own life. In a lengthy statement to DailyMail.com, her loved ones insisted that the 27-year-old was a "devout believer in Jesus" and "proud conservative" would never have taken her own life.

"She was growing and becoming more successful each year of her life, and she was only just beginning. And if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today," the bereaved family stated. "As is common with any death that is not due to natural causes, law enforcement will conduct an investigation into the cause of death."

They explained, "Thus, the investigation into the cause of Zoe's death is part of the normal protocol for law enforcement, and is still open and pending. The initial police report is simply preliminary and is not conclusive, and is further absent specific facts from eyewitness testimony that would alter the 'incident type' status listed on the preliminary police report."

When confirming her death on Monday, February 20, her family said in a post, "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

"Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups," the family remembered her. They added, "At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe."