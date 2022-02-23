 
 

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

The Game and Blueface's manager claims the 'Zeze' rapper was shot by an L.A.-based gangster who took issue with his years-old comments about Nipsey Hussle's partner.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Some things may not be easily forgiven. Kodak Black, who was recently shot at Justin Bieber's party, reportedly landed in the hospital due to his years-old comments about Lauren London.

It's Wack 100 who shared new details of Kodak shooting earlier this month. According to the music executive, the shot was carried out by a Los Angeles-based gangster who took issue with the Florida native's old comments about Nipsey Hussle's partner.

"N***as out here trippin' on Kodak, man. On some clout chasing s**t," Wack, who is best known as The Game and Blueface's manager, said on Clubhouse. "Talkin' 'bout, 'What's that s**t you said about Lauren London?' Man, get the f**k out of here. But Kodak got off!"

Kodak made the disrespectful comments on Lauren after Nipsey was shot and killed. "Lauren London that's baby, though," he said in April 2019, not long after Nipsey's murder on March 31 of that year. "She 'bout to be out here single. She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s**t for [Nipsey]."

The 24-year-old faced backlash over his comments, prompting him to apologize. "I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen," he later said.

Kodak was shot on February 22 outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, where Justin Bieber was hosting a Super Bowl-week party. A brawl erupted while the rapper was posing and chatting with Gunna and Lil Baby, before shots were fired.

Kodak and three others, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were hit during the shooting. The "Tunnel Vision" hitmaker was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, but was later listed in stable condition. He was released from the hospital on February 14. The shooter has not been arrested.

